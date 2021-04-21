 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: Sights and sounds from Corvallis and Albany farmers' markets
0 comments
alert

Video: Sights and sounds from Corvallis and Albany farmers' markets

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sights and sounds from the first Farmers Markets in downtown Corvallis and Albany on Saturday. 

The opening day of the 2021 outdoor farmers' markets in Albany and Corvallis was on April 17. Thousands turned out for the sunny weather and the chance to purchase local agricultural goods. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

America absorbs Chauvin verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Farmers markets 2021

Farmers markets 2021

  • Updated

Sights and sounds from the first Farmers Markets in downtown Corvallis and Albany on Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News