Videos posted of Corvallis finance candidates

The city of Corvallis has recorded “meet and greet” interviews with the four finalists for finance director, and community members can view the videos through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Starting Monday at 8:30 a.m. the city went live with brief introductory videos from each of the finalists for the community to review, as well as a short survey to gather feedback on the candidates. The materials will be available at www.corvallisoregon.gov/financedirector.

The candidates are Nick Hogan, chief financial officer/business manager for the Estacada School District; David Lacy, assistant finance director in Palm Springs, California; Mark Roberts finance director for National City, California; and Ryan Seidl, who works as controller for the Motorola Solutions communications firm in Chicago.

The new hire will replace Nancy Brewer, who served as finance director since 1993 before leaving the city last month. Brewer currently is interim city manager in Lebanon.

City Manager Mark Shepard has said he hopes to have the new director in place by the end of the year or perhaps January, 2021.

