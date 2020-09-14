Vina Moses offers free supplies to wildfire evacuees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Vina Moses Center in Corvallis is distributing free clothing, cots, blankets, household goods and other items to people displaced by Oregon’s wildfires.

The center, located at 968 NW Garfield Ave., will be open from 9:30 to noon Tuesday-Friday this week for evacuees only. Evacuees and others in need can also make an appointment to come by between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday by calling 541-753-1420.

Special distribution hours may be extended into additional weeks if necessary.

“We’re going to be open to evacuees as long as there’s a need,” said Vina Moses volunteer Victoria Jansen.

To help people forced to leave their homes by wildfires, the center is also accepting donations of clothing, bedding, household goods and so forth, as well as monetary contributions, Jansen added. The cash will go to cover immediate needs such as gas, groceries, pet food and motel pet fees, she said. Any leftover contributions will go to the center’s FISH program, which provides short-term assistance for local families at risk of becoming homeless.

“We’re trying to help evacuees any way we can,” Jansen said.

For additional information, see the organization’s website at https://www.vinamoses.org/.

