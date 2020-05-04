Virtual genealogy classes available

Virtual genealogy classes available

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
genealogy

A free community event designed to teach residents about the fundamentals of family history research is underway online.

A series of classes are available, including when search records don't bear fruit, with Ron DeYoung; personal home programs and thorough documentation with Suzanne Walker; fun and interesting websites with Ron Jordan; DNA testing with Suzanne Walker; family searches with Ron DeYoung; method behind the madness, with Nancy Lundgreen; advance searching, with Ron Jordan; and family history 201, with Nancy Lundgreen.

Here is a link to the online programs: -  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWQbPsDL4w8PX1HSWOraHNg<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_channel_UCWQbPsDL4w8PX1HSWOraHNg&d=DwMFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=odVSo6RocN5RGImXhsFAmg&m=9-1wEy4qTUFW2-ZwU73oXaF0MnZnUD6IZWAD4SUIvdo&s=Yu6R5TwogC3Gplw0Ux7MV9RcOiJXtMWok2vq2Ac4KZw&e=

For more information, go to event website, http://familyrootsadventure.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News