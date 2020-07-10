Virtual meet and greet set for Covallis Parks and Rec

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Corvallis is hosting a virtual meet and greet for candidates for Parks and Recreation director.

Karen Emery, the long-time head of the department, is retiring at the end of October.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be posting brief introductory videos of the finalists, and community members also can fill out a short survey on the applicants.

The videos and survey will be available on the city website at www.corvallisoregon.gov/prdirector from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

