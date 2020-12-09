Virtual togetherness: Cornerstone's online art opportunities prove more popular than expected

“We are doing this as we recognize that people are apt to feel more isolated than usual,” Burris said in a pre-holiday interview. “We will see old friends and play a few games and generally remind us of all the friends we have.”

Earlier this month, Living Studios offered a virtual exhibition as a cooperative project with the Disability Equity Center. The “tour” included artwork by neurodiverse artists who live in Benton County, including Kurt Fisk, who had an exhibit recently at the Portland Art Museum; Patrick Hackleman, whose artwork is currently profiled in “Raw Vision,” an international art magazine; and Burris himself.

Misha Marie, community engagement manager for Cornerstone, said being isolated to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19 has been hard on people who, for various reasons of physical or developmental abilities, might not get out much as it is.

“It’s been a really rough time,” she said. “There’s always a risk of social isolation, and with this current situation, many people, for months on end, have simply not been able to leave their homes. Having any opportunity at all to have that social interaction through the virtual world has made a huge difference.