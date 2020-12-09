Virtual togetherness: Cornerstone's online art opportunities prove more popular than expected

When Cornerstone Associates scheduled its first online artist-in-residency program this past July, Bruce Burris, manager of the community access program, figured it was a one-off.
Surely, he thought, people would be able to gather in person again soon, and the organization would no longer have a need for remote opportunities.
That turned out not to be the case, but Burris has found the need to stay online has offered unexpected blessings to the people he helps to serve.
“That’s the last thing I expected,” he said.
Some things can still be done in person. For instance, Burris is organizing a distanced opening reception for a pop-up window gallery from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
But mostly, Cornerstone is exploring new ways to be social together while staying physically apart.
Case in point: last month's Thanksgiving Day remote gathering.
Cornerstone usually wouldn’t offer a program on Thanksgiving, or on most other holidays. But with a global pandemic reducing the possibilities of other in-person connections and the state shut down for two weeks, Burris arranged for a special one-hour virtual holiday event. Patrons were invited to tune in via Zoom to socialize and participate in creative activities.
“We are doing this as we recognize that people are apt to feel more isolated than usual,” Burris said in a pre-holiday interview. “We will see old friends and play a few games and generally remind us of all the friends we have.”
Earlier this month, Living Studios offered a virtual exhibition as a cooperative project with the Disability Equity Center. The “tour” included artwork by neurodiverse artists who live in Benton County, including Kurt Fisk, who had an exhibit recently at the Portland Art Museum; Patrick Hackleman, whose artwork is currently profiled in “Raw Vision,” an international art magazine; and Burris himself.
Misha Marie, community engagement manager for Cornerstone, said being isolated to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19 has been hard on people who, for various reasons of physical or developmental abilities, might not get out much as it is.
“It’s been a really rough time,” she said. “There’s always a risk of social isolation, and with this current situation, many people, for months on end, have simply not been able to leave their homes. Having any opportunity at all to have that social interaction through the virtual world has made a huge difference.
“People were really expressing how sad they were about the upcoming holidays. For a lot of the people we work with, holidays are their only chance of expanded social interactions,” she went on. “It’s really hard on all of us, but especially difficult for people when it’s one of the few times of the year they might expect to see their families.”
The virtual Thanksgiving gathering was a first, she acknowledged. “It’s a year of firsts, for sure.”
Cornerstone’s mission is to create meaningful employment and community involvement opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Its efforts to continue and expand those opportunities via remote methods has led to the creation of the program Living Studios of the Willamette Valley, which held the Thanksgiving event. Burris, also an artist, is the studio’s curator.
The mission of Living Studios is to have all programming, virtual and on-site, help connect people to their larger culture and community and also to each other, Burris said.
“We are enjoying a limited number of artist/participants on site (all social distancing, etc. of course) and that has been really good, but our virtual progress has really been amazing,” Burris said in an email. “We have figured out ways to work remotely but still support artists in ways that allow them to engage directly in/with larger community efforts. While virtual is no replacement for real life, we have found that a few of those we support are actually more responsive — virtually! Who would have thought?”
As part of its expansion, Living Studios is working on a new website, thanks to a donation from Scott Malbaurn, director of the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland.
In the meantime, however, patrons are invited to check out virtual “Art for All” programs at https://livingstudiosarchive.weebly.com/services-virtual11studioculture-club.html.
Not only have online offerings allowed people to continue to “gather,” Marie said, but they’ve allowed Living Studios to expand its reach. People have joined Zoom meetings from Multnomah, Clark and Lane counties in addition to the usual Linn and Benton residents.
“We’re discovering we’re really viable to provide this virtual experience statewide,” she said.
When it can be done safely, Living Studios is committed to offering in-person opportunities as well, Burris and Marie said.
For instance, in August, studio participants explored the concept of shrines through a virtual community project held by the Corvallis Arts Center. Earlier this month, they revisited that knowledge to work both online and on site creating shrines to mark Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebrated by many Mexican cultures.
The studio also has been curating a pop-up gallery at 132 S.W. Fourth St. in Corvallis, which is where the Dec. 17 opening will take place. The gallery will feature new artwork by Michelle Fromme with The Alien Band Project, "altered album collaborations."
Twice a week, when conditions permit, artists visit Maxtivity Arts and Crafts Creative Place in Philomath. If possible, a trip is planned later this winter to the Jordan Schnitzer Museum in Eugene to view an exhibit that includes Burris’ work.
Overall, however, the organization is finding that online outreach is not only possible but sometimes preferred, Burris said. “It’s so beautiful.”
Marie agreed. “I think ‘beautiful’ is the right word,” she said. “In some ways, this suits people better than in person. It fills a gap. For a lot of the participants, it’s also simply a better format for them. They feel more at ease. They’re in the comfort of their own home … they get to just focus on the art and Bruce and as much of the rest of the audience as they want to. We’ve discovered that’s a great format for some people.”
At some level, she went on, “We envision this continuing forever.”
