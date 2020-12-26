Virus below 1,000 new cases for 3rd day in row

The Oregon coronavirus numbers continue to trend in a positive direction.

Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority shows 612 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The release marks the third consecutive day in which the new caseload fell below 1,000. Friday’s report showed 908 new cases and seven deaths, while Thursday’s report indicated 871 cases and 12 new deaths.

None of the new deaths was in Linn County or Benton County. Linn County added 33 cases on Thursday, 38 on Friday and 26 Saturday for a total of 2,524, with 32 deaths. Benton added nine on Thursday, 20 on Friday and 18 on Saturday to total 1,293 with 11 deaths.

The state now has a total of 108,326 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

Multnomah continues to lead the state with 24,471 cases and 383 deaths. Marion is next with 13,104 cases and 206 deaths. Washington has 15,157 cases and 138 deaths, while Clackamas is at 9,476 cases and 111 deaths..