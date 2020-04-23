Virus complicates Corvallis budget process

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The presence of the coronavirus outbreak has forced the city of Corvallis to alter its plans for consideration of the 2020-21 city budget.

Finance Director Nancy Brewer said that the coronavirus “has required staff’s full attention to address impacts to regular operations ... and budget development, review and adoption is one of those areas that requires a modified approach due to resource constraints.”

Another factor is that adoption of the budget requires a public hearing with public testimony. Recent City Council meetings have not included community comments because of social distancing protocols and advice from Gov. Kate Brown’s office that remote meetings can be held as long as the public can tap in to the broadcast or transmission.

In addition, Corvallis voters last year authorized an urban renewal district for South Corvallis. The URD also has a budget and budget committee to review and approve its spending plan.

Here is a look at the schedule:

April 30: Orientation meeting for city Budget Commission and urban renewal Budget Commission.

May 5: Presentation of the two budgets.