Virus threatens Corvallis Clinic's financial health

The 73-year-old Corvallis Clinic — which employs more than 600 people in the mid-valley — is in significant need of financial support due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEO Ed Kelly came to the clinic less than two years ago from Regency Hospital in Minneapolis. He said the for-profit, physician-owned health care organization needs several million dollars in bridge money to stay solvent until the pandemic is over and life and business operations return to normal, if there is such a thing in today’s health care industry.
The Corvallis Clinic is trapped between the proverbial rock and a hard place. It is too big to be small and too small to have large financial resources on reserve.
“The Small Business Administration loans are available to companies with fewer than 500 employees,” Kelly said.
Despite furloughs and layoffs, total employment at the Corvallis Clinic is well above that magic number.
And, Kelly adds, the rush for medical care postponed during the pandemic will likely require a return to full employment and possibly more. Kelly said elective surgeries at hospitals have been put on hold, but all of the clinic's locations — except QuickCare sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon — remain open for a full complement of outpatient procedures.
Kelly said staff have personal protective equipment, with inventory taken daily.
In response to the loss in income, 105 employees have been placed on furlough. Another 21 employees were laid off. Some 52 employees have had wage reductions, and 50 full-time employees were reduced to part-time status. In addition, 130 of the clinic's health care providers took “substantial pay cuts,” according to Kelly.
But despite those reductions, clinics are up and running, Kelly said.
“We want people to know that we have great access at this time and we are providing safe environments,” Kelly said. “Our buildings are extremely clean and we are still open for business.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, no staff members were positive for COVID-19.
The Corvallis Clinic is providing five to 10 COVID-19 tests per day at the Asbury Building in Corvallis. So far, 415 patients have been tested and eight have been positive for COVID-19.
“We were the first in the area to start COVID-19 drive-through testing in March, about 40 to 50 patients per day,” Kelly said.
Obstetrician Carol Morcos, the president of the Corvallis Clinic board of directors, said the belief that it is dangerous to visit a clinic due to COVID-19 is a false assumption, thanks to the screening procedures throughout the system and daily cleanings on a grand scale.
“Well care procedures remain essential,” Morcos said. “Downstream, there will be consequences for those who do not maintain health access. Chronic care needs must be addressed in a timely manner. There will be waves of other illnesses if we don’t say on top of needed health care issues now.”
Morcos encouraged patients to take advantage of the clinic’s telemedicine program by phone or Internet.
Morcos said Corvallis Clinic was founded by local physicians committed to quality local health care and that commitment drives the business today as well.
“Corvallis Clinic means a lot to our many providers and we have had many providers whose entire 30- to 35-year careers have been here,” Morcos said. “Our two main office buildings are named after two of our founders.”
The Corvallis Clinic offers a full range of care, from primary care providers to 27 specialists at 11 locations in Linn and Benton counties (there is a single provider in Newport.)
“We are the fourth-largest employer in Corvallis,” Morcos said. If the Corvallis Clinic failed to thrive, it would be a devastating blow to the Benton County economy, she said, and greatly impact health care options for tens of thousands of mid-valley residents.
According to an email from sports medicine specialist Matthew Taylor to state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, employee and physician pay cuts range from 20% to as much as 40% for some physicians.
“The future of the Clinic and stability of our community health care resources are at stake,” Taylor wrote. “As a physician-owned, for-profit group with over 500 employees, the Clinic does not qualify for the federal loans and grants available to smaller businesses, not-for-profit organizations and hospitals.”
Taylor is also concerned about the effect of the state’s new corporate activity tax that went into effect in January. It affects businesses that have taxable commercial activity of more than $1 million annually. It is a fee of $250 plus a 0.57% tax. There is a 35% deduction for some business expenses.
For health care organizations, the tax could amount to millions of dollars annually. CAT funds are to be used for education.
Boshart Davis told Taylor that she has been working on the issue “since I heard about the specific predicament” of the Corvallis Clinic. Boshart Davis said she has been in nearly daily contact with the Oregon Medical Association concerning possible federal funding. “Specifically in the CARES Act: $100 billion for a new program to provide direct aid to health care institutions on the front line of this crisis to cover costs related to this public health crisis.”
Although Boshart Davis said she believes the Corvallis Clinic will qualify for help, “the problem is how this will be distributed and when, and of course this won’t be enough in general.”
Boshart Davis added that she is also “working every angle and path possible" to delay the CAT. “I have fought this CAT from the beginning and it is abhorrent to me that this is not automatically delayed during this unprecedented time.”
Visitor restrictions are in place throughout the Corvallis Clinic system. Unless they are children, patients may not bring others with them to appointments unless it is medically necessary. Parents may accompany minor children and a caregiver may accompany a medically fragile or physically impaired patient.
