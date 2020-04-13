Virus threatens Corvallis Clinic's financial health

“The future of the Clinic and stability of our community health care resources are at stake,” Taylor wrote. “As a physician-owned, for-profit group with over 500 employees, the Clinic does not qualify for the federal loans and grants available to smaller businesses, not-for-profit organizations and hospitals.”

Taylor is also concerned about the effect of the state’s new corporate activity tax that went into effect in January. It affects businesses that have taxable commercial activity of more than $1 million annually. It is a fee of $250 plus a 0.57% tax. There is a 35% deduction for some business expenses.

For health care organizations, the tax could amount to millions of dollars annually. CAT funds are to be used for education.

Boshart Davis told Taylor that she has been working on the issue “since I heard about the specific predicament” of the Corvallis Clinic. Boshart Davis said she has been in nearly daily contact with the Oregon Medical Association concerning possible federal funding. “Specifically in the CARES Act: $100 billion for a new program to provide direct aid to health care institutions on the front line of this crisis to cover costs related to this public health crisis.”