Vision group to produce five-year plan

“I think there might be some resistance out there,” Dorsette said. “Some people haven’t been engaged for a long time. And we need to be sure that we are not just paying lip service, saying ‘thank you very much’ ” for submissions that are just set aside.

Board member and entrepreneur Rena Chen agreed on the need for better outreach.

“Previously we were passive,” she said. “We were hoping that people would come to us with their ideas.”

Ed Junkins, the Ward 8 Corvallis councilor who is spearheading the group’s “idea portal,” added that “we need to be sure to say that we value their input.”

Junkins also suggested a friendly competition between councilors to see which one can bring in the most ideas.

“People have to believe it’s real,” he said, “and we haven’t gotten much traction with initiatives.”

In other board action:

• The group’s February meeting likely will be at OSU. Such a move from the Madison Avenue Meeting Room is part of the board’s desire to get out into the community more. No date or time has been set.