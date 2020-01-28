Vision group to produce five-year plan

The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board is gearing up for the development of a five-year plan to guide future operations.
The board, which first met in the fall of 2017, is charged with developing a community action plan to augment the city’s vision project. The vision work culminated in 2016 with approval of the vision statement, and the board began work the following November to implement the vision.
The board is seeking approval for $37,500 during this year’s city of Corvallis budget cycle to pay for community outreach that the board will use to develop its plan for 2021-25. The board plans to make a similar request for funding for the following five-year cycle.
The five-year plan is tentatively set to be finished by June 2021. A key goal of the project is to encourage the submission of 2,500 community ideas and initiatives that align with the vision’s six focus areas: engage and support, steward and sustain, learn and thrive, innovate and prosper, create and celebrate and plan and change.
How to gather the information and encourage that community interaction was a key topic of the board’s Monday meeting.
Jason Dorsette, vice president of the local NAACP and a diversity officer at Oregon State University, noted that it might be difficult to get buy-in from under-represented communities.
“I think there might be some resistance out there,” Dorsette said. “Some people haven’t been engaged for a long time. And we need to be sure that we are not just paying lip service, saying ‘thank you very much’ ” for submissions that are just set aside.
Board member and entrepreneur Rena Chen agreed on the need for better outreach.
“Previously we were passive,” she said. “We were hoping that people would come to us with their ideas.”
Ed Junkins, the Ward 8 Corvallis councilor who is spearheading the group’s “idea portal,” added that “we need to be sure to say that we value their input.”
Junkins also suggested a friendly competition between councilors to see which one can bring in the most ideas.
“People have to believe it’s real,” he said, “and we haven’t gotten much traction with initiatives.”
In other board action:
• The group’s February meeting likely will be at OSU. Such a move from the Madison Avenue Meeting Room is part of the board’s desire to get out into the community more. No date or time has been set.
• ICAN and OSU also are teaming up on a public meeting designed to gather community feedback on the university’s work on transportation demand management. OSU transportation and planning officials are seeking to reduce the number of single-occupant vehicle trips to campus in an effort to lower OSU’s carbon footprint.
The meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the commons at Corvallis High School and will consist mainly of participants trying their hand at a board game on OSU transportation issues.
• The board welcomed two new members, Peter Leung, a community project organizer, and Michael Hughes, who noted a strong interest in climate action aspects of the vision project during his introductory remarks.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.