Visit Corvallis moves, adds new logo

Visit Corvallis has opened a new visitor center and also has completed a rebranding process.

The tourism and marketing organization that serves Corvallis and Benton County is supported largely by lodging taxes on hotel and motel visitors.

Visit Corvallis has moved to a new office downtown at 113 SW Southwest Third St. Alley Suite 101. Previously, the agency had been lodged in the same building as the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce on Northwest Second Street.

“We as an organization decided at the end of 2019 that we should research new locations for the visitor center as people do not use information centers in the same way as they did in prior years due to more reliance on technology,” said Christina Rehklau, Visit Corvallis’ executive director.

“We wanted to be closer to the heart of downtown to capitalize on foot traffic and encourage both locals and travelers to explore all the community has to offer.”

The rebranding program includes a new logo, social media icon, font family, and color palette, as well as digital and print marketing materials. The agency also has a new slogan, Delightfully Different.