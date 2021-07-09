Visit Corvallis moves, adds new logo

Visit Corvallis has opened a new visitor center and also has completed a rebranding process.
The tourism and marketing organization that serves Corvallis and Benton County is supported largely by lodging taxes on hotel and motel visitors.
Visit Corvallis has moved to a new office downtown at 113 SW Southwest Third St. Alley Suite 101. Previously, the agency had been lodged in the same building as the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce on Northwest Second Street.
“We as an organization decided at the end of 2019 that we should research new locations for the visitor center as people do not use information centers in the same way as they did in prior years due to more reliance on technology,” said Christina Rehklau, Visit Corvallis’ executive director.
“We wanted to be closer to the heart of downtown to capitalize on foot traffic and encourage both locals and travelers to explore all the community has to offer.”
The rebranding program includes a new logo, social media icon, font family, and color palette, as well as digital and print marketing materials. The agency also has a new slogan, Delightfully Different.
“It captures our city and surrounding region so well,” said Rehklau. “Our community’s unique vibe is at the heart of what makes Corvallis special — which is exactly why people love it. Corvallis truly is delightfully different.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Visit Corvallis worked with both the Portland-based Coraggio Group and the Madison Avenue Collective of Corvallis on the rebranding. The rebranding process began in late 2019 but its completion was delayed because of the pandemic.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.