Volunteers come together to clean up downtown Albany

He hopes to do them at least on a monthly basis, with the long-term goal of getting all the local parking lots cleaned up.

Kolkow, who works as development officer for Family Tree Relief Nursery, has been volunteering with ADA for about five years.

“It’s just something that’s really important to me, it really brought me to be more involved in the community,” Kolkow said.

Despite a constant pouring of rain throughout the first hour of cleanup, Adrienne Kume and her children, Macy and Maddox, were excited to help out however they could.

Kume, who owns Merrime Bride & Soiree, wanted to give back after years of seeing similar cleanups take place downtown.

“It’s our first time doing this,” Kume said. “I’ve owned my business for five years and I’ve very much appreciated everyone who has done this. I think we have a wonderful, clean, safe downtown area that is kept up really nice. We wanted to be a part of that.”

With neighboring downtown businesses working to support each other through the coronavirus pandemic, Kume is glad to see the cohesiveness of the community during a difficult time.

“Just going through the recent events,you really appreciate everything so much more and realize how there are different ways to be involved,” Kume said.