Volunteers keep Lebanon yarn shop alive

“We had it out on our back porch and were emptying some of the water out of the top of it, and it fell off the dolly and knocked me over backwards and crushed my leg into the sharp edge of our deck,” Bunce said. “I shattered the top of my tibia, and then I fell on the ground and fractured my collarbone.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Bunce has undergone two surgeries and it has only been in the past week that she has been able to put any weight on her injured right leg. She uses a walker to get around and will need to complete more rehabilitation before she can think about returning to the store.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have a lot of metal and screws holding me together. It’s going to take some time,” Bunce said. “It takes a while to get your muscles back to where you can actually walk.”

During the past five months, volunteers have been working together to keep the yarn shop open. Christine Doe, an instructor at the shop, has played a key role. For the first three months or so after Bunce was injured, Doe was at the store five days a week overseeing the operation.

“I subbed for her a couple of times when they were doing shearing. So I had some familiarity with the systems and I had an extra set of keys,” Doe said. “I figured out systems I didn’t know.”