Volunteers needed to aid Linn County vaccination campaign

Linn County Public Health is asking for more volunteers from the public to assist with vaccination efforts at the fairgrounds in Albany. Both medical and non-medical volunteers are needed as Linn County’s total vaccine inventory continues to increase.

“We have been told by the Oregon Health Authority that we are going to see significantly more vaccines later this month,” said Linn County Health Director Todd Noble in a press release. “If we have more volunteers, we can administer more vaccinations each day.”

Linn County’s vaccination campaign is being run at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany. To date, more than 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Linn County.

The county has partnered with Samaritan Health Services to screen applicants and verify their medical backgrounds for those assisting with administering shots. Non-medical volunteers can assist as greeters, patient assistants, waiting line assistants and by sanitizing surfaces as needed.

Anyone who’d like to volunteer can sign up at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/current-covid-19-information to apply.

