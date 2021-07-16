 Skip to main content
Volunteers sought for Corvallis park design group
Volunteers sought for Corvallis park design group

  Updated
MLK Park opening 17

The new playground at MLK Park was full of day campers moments after the city held an opening ceremony in 2018. The city is forming a volunteer group to work on the design phase for further improvements.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file (2018)

The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is setting up a community volunteer group to help with the design phase for the department’s project to renovate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

A yearslong effort to upgrade the park is underway, with a new playground, permanent restrooms and renovations of the Walnut Barn already completed.

“The goal (is) to create a place for people of all backgrounds with the help of community members’ diverse perspectives,” said Meredith Petit, director of Parks and Recreation. “MLK Park will be a place that, through calculated design, art, and interpretation, honors the legacy and work of Dr. King, educates and inspires visitors through interactive features, and demonstrates the community’s commitment to social and racial justice.”

The department is seeking community members to volunteer as ambassadors for the project as it moves into the detail design phase. During this phase, the master plan will be refined to guide construction of the park improvements.

This group will work with the landscape architects from Juncus Studios and Corvallis Parks and Recreation staff to connect with the community in making decisions that will turn the conceptual plan into a detailed design.

Petit said that the volunteer recruitment will prioritize applicants who identify as being part of the Black community or other historically marginalized communities.

In addition to the design work, fundraising and community outreach also lie ahead, with construction starting perhaps as early as summer of 2023.

For more information and an application for the volunteer group go to https://tinyurl.com/MLKAmbassadors. The deadline is July 30.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

