Volunteers support long-haul livelihood of wildfire evacuees in Linn-Benton with donations

The wildfires cause smaller, metaphorical fires in evacuees’ lives, he added, so he and the other volunteers at evacuation sites are there to “fight the fires, per se.”

Many individuals, with the help of local organizations, have also worked throughout the week to institute departments throughout the shelters for more efficiency.

Patty Wheeler, a traveling doctor based in Albany, joined the team of volunteer medics at the expo center earlier this week. The group of nurses, doctors and medical students from mid-valley healthcare providers manage donated medical supplies and triage evacuees who report health problems.

“We have everything you would ever need in a drug store,” she said.

The medics also take turns several times a day to canvass people lodged throughout the expo center parking lots for injuries or other concerns. Physicians on-site have also been able to prescribe medicines to those who fled their homes without their medicine or necessary documents.

Clair Barnett, a nurse with Good Samaritan Health Systems, helped grow the medical operation from just a few medical students with a table on Wednesday to dozens of volunteers in a well-oiled machine by the end of Thursday.