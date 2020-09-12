Volunteers support long-haul livelihood of wildfire evacuees in Linn-Benton with donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From local charities to farmers, volunteers willing to tend to human and animal needs alike stepped up Saturday to keep the momentum of mid-valley and statewide wildfire aid efforts alive.

Threats posed by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires to the north as well as the Holiday Farm Fire to the south continue to displace nearby Oregonians, driving many to the Linn and Benton County fairgrounds. Numerous farmers from the Klamath Basin hauled hay to Albany for evacuees with livestock, while the Vina Moses Center opened its doors to people needing clothes and home goods.

According to Fred Simon, a Klamath farmer and organizer of the haul, said the amount of hay donated was worth upwards of $35,000. Truckers carrying the bails along with grain feed unloaded on Looney Lane near Linn-Benton Community College’s South Albany campus and helped transfer everything to smaller trucks driven by local volunteers. The volunteers then distributed the materials to local farms and evacuation sites housing livestock brought by evacuees.

“It’s going to be a lifesaver,” said Jeff Warren, who came to pick up hay after evacuating from the Mohawk Valley with chickens and three horses. “That’s one thing that gets forgotten about a lot in a crisis like this is the animals.”