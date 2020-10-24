Vote by mail: Local activists helped lead the way

The League is known for studying issues thoroughly as well, for example, the in-depth work the Corvallis chapter has done on housing and homelessness.

“The League does things in a real methodical way,” she said. “We study it … to death sometimes. Then we come up with the pros and cons. Then we discuss it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The League took just that approach to analyzing vote by mail, and when Keisling began looking for individuals to help lead the 1998 election campaign he called in Krane, who then was president of the League’s state board.

Keisling was smart enough to know the push for the measure needed to be as far away from partisan politics as possible. So he encouraged Krane to be one of the chief petitioners.

Krane took the idea back to her board, which said yes, and she “began a two-year ride. We had done the research and this was the way to go.“

Krane participated in press conferences in Oregon and in Washington, D.C., the first of her life. She collected signatures at the Farmers’ Market and out in front of Fred Meyer.