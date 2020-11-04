Vote tally updates might come next week from Benton, Linn

A few close races from the November general election are still technically in limbo in Linn and Benton counties as additional ballots continue to trickle in. And there likely won’t be any additional certainty in the next few days.

Benton County Clerk James Morales said all accepted ballots have been counted and no more updated vote tallies will be released until at least next week.

Derrick Sterling, Linn County elections supervisor, was unsure if updated results would be released this week.

Other counties that received ballots cast by registered Benton or Linn voters have until Friday to get them in the mail, Morales and Sterling said, so their offices should have those in hand by next week. The counties also have 14 days to resolve challenged ballots — those that election workers deemed to have possible discrepancies between the signature on the ballot and the signature that appears on the voter registration card.

Roughly 640 Benton County ballots are awaiting the resolution of signature challenges, Morales said, adding that he didn’t yet know how many ballots were cast in other counties by Benton voters.