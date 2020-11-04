Vote tally updates might come next week from Benton, Linn

A few close races from the November general election are still technically in limbo in Linn and Benton counties as additional ballots continue to trickle in. And there likely won’t be any additional certainty in the next few days.
Benton County Clerk James Morales said all accepted ballots have been counted and no more updated vote tallies will be released until at least next week.
Derrick Sterling, Linn County elections supervisor, was unsure if updated results would be released this week.
Other counties that received ballots cast by registered Benton or Linn voters have until Friday to get them in the mail, Morales and Sterling said, so their offices should have those in hand by next week. The counties also have 14 days to resolve challenged ballots — those that election workers deemed to have possible discrepancies between the signature on the ballot and the signature that appears on the voter registration card.
Roughly 640 Benton County ballots are awaiting the resolution of signature challenges, Morales said, adding that he didn’t yet know how many ballots were cast in other counties by Benton voters.
Sterling didn’t have a figure for challenged ballots for Linn County. He added that Linn County typically doesn’t see a large amount of out-of-county ballots cast by residents visiting other regions of Oregon. “Each election is its own, though. It varies,” Sterling said.
All election results are unofficial until the results are certified, a process that can take up to 20 days after Election Day for local elections officials and 30 days for state officials.
The closest contest on the ballot in Benton County was the one over Measure 2-129, a $2.1 million school improvement bond for the Alsea School District, which passed with a 14-vote margin out of 584 votes cast.
In the Philomath mayoral race, Charles Jones held a 49-vote lead over Doug Edmonds out of 2,765 votes cast in a battle of city councilors. And with 12 people running for six seats on the Philomath City Council, the margin of victory was 80 votes out of 14,320 cast, with David Low edging out Peggy Yoder for the final available seat.
Also on the Benton County ballot, North Albany residents favored incumbent Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa over challenger Alex Johnson II by 493 votes, but that was not enough to overcome Johnson’s lead in neighboring Linn County. When all the votes from both counties were toted up, Johnson came out ahead by 227 votes out of 27,006 cast.
Albany also had one of the closer contests on the Linn County side, as Ray Kopczynski was leading Amanda Dant by 117 votes, 2,828-2,711, in the race for Albany City Council in Ward 2.
