Voters should call county if they haven't received a ballot

County officials report that Friday was the date by which all Oregonians should have received their ballots.

Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their county election officials. In Linn County you can appear at the county clerk’s office at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Southwest Fourth Avenue or call 541-967-3831. In Benton County call 541-766-6756 or email elections@co.benton.or.us.

Voters also should be aware that Tuesday is the final day in which voters can safety mail their ballot back to county election officials. Starting Wednesday voters should use a drop site to ensure that their ballot gets collected and counted.

Ballots continue to pour in to both Benton and Linn election offices. Benton already has received 45.13% of ballots, while Linn is at 33.58%. Election day is Nov. 3.

