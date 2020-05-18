Voting deadline looms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday is Election Day in Oregon, which means residents have a few more hours to find a ballot drop box.

It's too late to mail in ballots, but drop boxes and ballot sites throughout the state remain open on Tuesday, accepting ballots that will determine safety levies, county commission positions and the very last chance at having a say in the presidential primary.

As of Monday afternoon, the Oregon Secretary of State's Office elections website noted that 30.2% of ballots that had gone out to eligible voters had been returned. That's down from the 2018 election that saw a voter participation rate of 33.91%.

In Linn County, 24% of voters have returned their ballots, while Benton has seen 26.6% of ballots returned so far.

Participation statewide is down from a decade ago, when 41.62% of voters returned their ballots, and miles away from the 72.79% participation rate back in 1968.

This year voters will have the chance to weigh in on the Linn County Commission race, where four Republicans and on Democrat are seeking their party's nomination to compete for Commissioner Will Tucker's seat on the three-member board. They'll also decide whether or not to continue supporting a $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value levy to support Albany's public safety services.