Voting tips for an unusual election year

Your ballot probably is in your hands or it’s on its way in the mail as you read this. But let’s face it, this is not a normal election.
Concerns about voter fraud, whether valid or not, have been swirling through the country as election day, Nov. 3, gets closer.
As a public service we interviewed elections officials for both Benton County and Linn County in an effort to help voters understand the challenges of voting in 2020, which will mark the sixth vote by mail presidential election in Oregon.
Oh, and there is a virus out there, too, which forces election officials to take extra precautions to make sure employees remain safe and able to work.
“For where we are at this stage of the process, I think the number of questions and office activity is higher than normal,” said Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller. “As soon as the ballots are delivered though, I do expect a significant increase over the past. The participation in this election should be very high and many who have never voted before or who have failed to vote recently, will need more help than normal navigating the process.
“I have already dealt with quite a few folks concerned with the overall integrity of the vote by mail process because of the furor occurring elsewhere,” he said. “But once folks understand the security and accountability of the processes we have developed, they have been very respectful and reasonable.”
Darla Rush, elections manager for Benton County, said that one of the main questions she receives is whether voters can vote at the county courthouse.
“The answer to this is yes and no,” Rush said. “Oregon is a vote by mail state (and) the state (now) pays for postage for the ballot to be returned to the elections office. Also, there are several ballot drop boxes around Benton County (see information box on Page A4).
“However, voters do have the option to come into our office to vote and return the ballot that was mailed to them or to request a replacement ballot. Due to social distancing and health safety requirements it is best for voters to call and to make an appointment if they wish to vote in-person.”
Support Local Journalism
Here is a look at key pitfalls and new information that Rush and Druckenmiller identified:
• This is the first presidential election since Oregon OK’d vote by mail in which no stamp is required to mail your ballot.
• Voters still must make sure that their ballot reaches elections officials by 8 p.m. on election night. Postmarks do not count.
• Officials recommend that if you are going to mail your ballot, please do so by Oct. 27.
• Always sign your ballot … and if it looks different than the signature when you registered there might be problems.
• Be sure to put the white secrecy sleeve inside the blue return ballot envelope when you return your ballot. Never put two ballots in one envelope.
• Follow closely the instructions on the ballot itself. Do not fill in too many ovals for the same race or mark your ballot in a way that makes it difficult for officials to determine which candidate you are favoring.
How important are these issues? Well, the situation led state Sen. Sara Gelser to host a remote election security forum that featured Rush and Benton County Clerk James Morales.
“With a monumental election just weeks away, I’ve received countless questions about Oregon’s election process,” said Gelser, who is not on the ballot this year. “People want to be sure their ballot is counted, and that the process is free of tampering or interference.
“Oregon’s tried and true vote by mail system is one of the most secure in the nation. It’s something every Oregonian can be proud of. I hope every eligible Oregonian is making a plan to vote. Regardless of who or what they vote for, every voice matters. Every vote should be counted. That’s what makes democracy work.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.