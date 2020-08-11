Voyages of discovery: Urge to explore leads Corvallis man to kayaking adventures

“That fed into this growing idea of well, heck, let’s just do the whole thing,” he said — and by “doing the whole thing” he meant kayaking the entire West Coast of the United States and Canada.

“Then I met two other guys who wanted to do it,” Alan Douglass of Parkdale and John Schlesinger of Coos Bay, O’Brien added. “They were all in.”

It might sound like an impossible undertaking, but over the course of the last decade, O’Brien, now 65 and retired from the fire service, has completed his goal: He has kayaked the entire West Coast of North America from the U.S.-Mexico border to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, just below the southern tip of Alaska, a distance of around 2,100 miles.

Most of his trips with Douglass and Schlesinger have covered about 200 miles over the course of nine or 10 days. They carry all of their camping gear and food in their kayaks, camping on beaches wherever they can find them. And because reliable sources of fresh water can be hard to find, they generally have to carry all their water as well.

They’re not paddling all the time — they also have sails they can use when conditions are right.