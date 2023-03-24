MID-VALLEY MEDIA
They were walking and rolling on Friday, March 24 at The Arc of Benton County's annual event timed to coincide with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The procession, some 40-strong on foot and stroller and wheelchair, started at the Church of the Good Samaritan at 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis and headed to Oregon State University. They wanted to let people know that disabilities are not inabilities.
Walk 'n Roll 01
Around 40 people attended the second annual Walk ’n Roll event sponsored by The Arc on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Walk 'n Roll 02
The walk started at the Church of the Good Samaritan and went through the Oregon State University campus.
Walk 'n Roll 03
Walk 'n Roll 04
John Paul Micek and his service dog Que participate in the Walk ’n Roll event. Micek is a member of the WINGS program with the Corvallis School District.
Walk 'n Roll 05
Owen Crivellaro holds a sign reading “Disability rights are human rights.”
Walk 'n Roll 06
Chris Ebernhart shows off her “full access” sign to cars along Northwest Harrison Boulevard.
Walk 'n Roll 07
Krystina SanGiovanni dances to “Walking on Sunshine” during the walk. SanGiovanni played music from her speaker throughout the Walk ’n Roll.
Walk 'n Roll 08
Corey Griffin (left), Clara Fulkerson and Owen Crivellaro hold signs in support of disability rights.
Walk 'n Roll 09
Marchers followed a route down Harrison Blvd and through Oregon State campus before returning to the Church of the Good Samaritan.
Walk 'n Roll 10
Misha Marie (left) and Dana Cudney participate in the Walk ’n Roll event on Friday, March 24.
Walk 'n Roll 11
The walk began at the Church of the Good Samaritan Friday at 11 a.m.
Walk 'n Roll 12
Chris Ebernhart shows off her “full access” sign to cars along NW Harrison Blvd.
Walk 'n Roll 13
Clara Fulkerson (left) and Cirey Griffin hold up their signs during the walk.
Walk 'n Roll 14
Krystina SanGiovanni dances to “Walking on Sunshine” during the walk. SanGiovanni played music from her speaker throughout the Walk ’n Roll.
Walk 'n Roll 15
Participants walk through Oregon State’s campus.
Walk 'n Roll 16
Walk 'n Roll 17
Walk 'n Roll 18
Walk 'n Roll 19
Since 1958, The Arc of Benton County has been providing advocacy and programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
