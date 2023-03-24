They were walking and rolling on Friday, March 24 at The Arc of Benton County's annual event timed to coincide with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The procession, some 40-strong on foot and stroller and wheelchair, started at the Church of the Good Samaritan at 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis and headed to Oregon State University. They wanted to let people know that disabilities are not inabilities.