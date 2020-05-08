Walking tours set for next week in downtown Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Albany Visitors Association is hosting a pair of downtown walking tours next week to honor National Historic Preservation Month.

The tours will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and May 14, with interested parties meeting at Burkhart Square (First Street and Lyon Avenue).

Both tours will be led by bullhorn-wielding Oscar Hult of The Natty Dresser. Wednesday’s tour will cover First Avenue, with Second Avenue the focus of Thursday’s event.

Social distancing will be required, and those interested should check in with Hult before joining a tour to make sure no scheduling changes have occurred. Hult can be reached at 541-248-3561.

