Walkout Day 3: Both sides dig in their heels

Smith Warner points out this is the fifth time in less than a year Republicans have left the Capitol to boycott legislation on various issues.

“What comes next? The future of Oregon’s democratic process is at stake here, and we need to make clear to these legislators and corporate special interests that we will not budge,” she said, in a statement. “This is not a game. This is about people’s lives and livelihoods. For the sake of this institution and for the people of the State of Oregon, we have to say, enough is enough. Republicans need to get back to work.”

Baertschiger called into “The Lars Larson Show,” a conservative talk radio show, from an “undisclosed location” to restate his party’s condition for returning to work: the cap and trade bill is spiked, or it is put before voters.

Without such a deal, his caucus would stay away until the Legislature is forced to close by law in March.

“If we don’t come to an agreement on that legislation, I don’t see any other choice for us,” he said.

During a phone interview, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan declined to say where she was, except that she’s not in Oregon.