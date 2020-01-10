Walmart arsonist sentenced to seven years

Reynolds, a former swim coach in the area, reportedly ran into a group of former students as he exited the store and, according to the state, told them he had just started a fire inside the building and that the arson was a “trial run.”

The fire caused toxic smoke to fill the store as more than 100 employees and customers were evacuated from the building. Nearby businesses and several other streets in the area were closed to the public out of safety and health concerns. According to law enforcement, contamination levels were so high that officials had to wait two hours to enter the store to investigate while emergency services personal were forced to use thermal imagining cameras to see once inside the building.

Reynolds maintained on Friday that the fire was an accident, previously telling investigators that he noticed the container of brake fluid he had picked up was leaking and so he set it down on a shelf, unaware of the chemicals’ reaction.

Prosecutor Keith Stein told the court that law enforcement found a video on Reynolds’ phone showing the defendant starting a fire by a lake with brake fluid and chlorine, narrated by Reynolds. He also noted that Reynolds had previously been trespassed by the store.