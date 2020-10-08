Ward 7 is lone contested Corvallis council race

Incumbent Paul Shaffer is being challenged by elementary school teacher Nic Bowman in the lone contested Corvallis City Council race.
Candidates are running unopposed in the other eight races on Nov. 3, although there still will be at least two new members when the new council convenes in January.
Incumbents Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all are running without opposition. In addition, Gabe Shepherd is running unopposed in a bid to replace three-term councilor Barbara Bull in Ward 4. And Laurie Chaplen is the lone contestant in Ward 6, where two-term councilor Nancy Wyse is leaving to run for the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
Shaffer remains a relative newcomer, He was elected last November in a special vote to replace Bill Glassmire, who retired because of health reasons. Shaffer won impressively, earning more than 53% of the vote in a five-candidate field. Because the seat was vacant Shaffer took office at the next council meeting in mid-November.
Bowman chose to run after reading a Gazette-Times article that noted the possibility of no contested races.
“I’m in favor of choice and more options,” Bowman said. “That allows people to hold folks accountable. I have nothing against Paul Shaffer.”
In fact, given email exchanges with the candidates and the evidence from Tuesday’s 75-minute remote forum there aren’t a lot of issues in which the two are at odds. Their differences are more a matter of nuance and degree and the way to attack a problem.
The coronavirus, housing, homelessness and climate change were issues both said were vital to the city’s future.
The virus also has changed the nature of the campaign. Both candidates have engaged in just limited personal campaigning and engaging with community members only if they are outside rather than knocking on doors.
Both candidates applauded the city for opening up city right of way and parking spots to outdoor restaurant seating. Both also framed the COVID challenge in terms of partnerships. The city can’t do it alone, they said, noting the importance of working with Benton County, Oregon State University and state officials.
Bowman was a little more aggressive on climate change, noting that “a net-zero carbon footprint is something Corvallis needs to strive for.”
Shaffer called climate change “an existential threat” but added that “Corvallis is a small part of a global problem. We can set an example, but a lot of other people have to play their parts.”
Both candidates said changes in building codes could play a key role in reducing energy costs.
On homelessness, Shaffer took a stand away from city policy, noting his opposition to city plans to phase in a resumption of posting and cleaning up illegal campsites.
Bowman backed a social services approach to the issues saying “we need to find good community stewards to take charge.”
Both candidates praised the city’s move to make microshelters more available to the homeless.
Bowman noted a series of city initiatives that he said could be expanded to tackle housing supply issues, citing down payment assistance and the city’s construction excise tax (CET), which levies a fee for commercial and residential development. The proceeds must be used on affordable housing.
Shaffer agreed on the CET, while also noting that recent state legislation, House Bill 2001, will help … but not immediately. Shaffer also encouraged more annexations to increase the city’s stock of land and said development on such properties must include affordable units.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
