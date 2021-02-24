Washington man charged by federal authorities in fraud scheme involving Albany seed packing plant

A Washington man was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in multiple schemes, some of which involved an Albany seed packing facility, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams’ office announced in a news release Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say Christopher Claypool, 52, of Spokane, Washington, engaged in schemes to defraud the J.R. Simplot Co. and its customers while Claypool was the general manager of Jacklin Seed Co., then owned by Simplot.

Claypool could face up to 70 years in prison and more than $15 million in fines if convicted.

Claypool oversaw grass seed sales to distributors in his role at Jacklin, which contracted with growers in Oregon and packed orders at a distribution facility in Albany.

Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2015, Claypool and other employees realized that growers’ preference for high-yield grasses created shortages of lower-yield varieties Jacklin had already been contracted to deliver to customers.

From January 2015 until summer 2019, prosecutors say, Claypool and an unnamed colleague instructed workers in the Albany facility to mislabel other varieties of grass seed and sold it to customers who were unaware they were getting substituted seed.