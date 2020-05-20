Wastewater study shows little virus in Albany

The latest results from a wastewater study in the city of Albany show undetectable traces of COVID-19 in the city's sewage.
The study, which detects SARS-CoV2 virus in pre-treated wastewater, has been conducted since the beginning of April. Albany has sent five samples, collected at the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility, to Biobot Laboratories in Somerville, Massachusetts, for analysis. The latest of which, on April 21, showed no detectable virus above about 1 in 7,500 people.
“The city is not necessarily focused on the week-to-week changes in the results, but what a longer-term trend of results and case estimates may mean to helping Albany plan for our COVID-19 response,” said David Gilbey, Environmental Services Manager. “We have to keep in mind that this is a developing model.”
Albany is one of dozens of cities around the country that are taking part in a study headed by BioBot Analytics that gauges the amount of the virus found in a city's sewage.
