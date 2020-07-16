Water rescue at Foster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency crews responded Wednesday night to an emergency at Foster Reservoir in Sweet Home.

According to Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a young woman in need of medical assistance.

The woman, who was not identified by law enforcement, reportedly jumped off the rocks into the lake and swam to shore. After reaching the shore, she had a medical emergency.

"She ended up being transported out of the water by individuals at the scene," Duncan said.

The woman was coherent by the time first responders arrived but was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Sweet Home Fire District was also on the scene.

