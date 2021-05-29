Water rescue made in McKenzie River

SPRINGFIELD — Eugene Springfield Fire water rescue crews responded for a person in distress following a tubing incident on the McKenzie River in Springfield ON Saturday evening.

Initial reports were that 3 people had become trapped on a log in the middle of the river behind RiverBend Hospital. Arriving crews found one person still needing assistance and used Boat 5 staffed with a crew from the Gateway Station to bring the person in.

No information was available on the identity, age, gender, hometown or injuries of the person rescued.

Eugene Springfield Fire urges citizens to take extra precautions when floating the river this year as debris from the Holiday Farm Fire has increased the number of river hazards. Trees and branches can deadly when combined with hydraulic forces in a flowing river.

Wear life vests, don't float on uncertified floatation devices and don't float waterways you are not familiar with.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0