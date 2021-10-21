Water testing to begin on 15 mid-valley sites to detect chemicals

Hence, the state’s sampling and testing of water systems. Any water system that contains 30 parts per million rises to the advisory level established by Oregon agencies.

The state already conducted tests in 2013 through 2015, DEQ officials said, focusing on nearly all of Oregon’s larger water systems – defined as those that impact 10,000 or more customers – and found none with PFAS concerns.

Now, the smaller systems are left, and the ones being tapped for testing first are “because of their proximity to known or suspected PFAS use or contamination site,” according to an October news release.

“The purpose of the monitoring project is to make sure customers are not being exposed to potentially harmful PFAS chemicals in their water,” the release says.

The state emphasized that being on the list does not mean those water systems are contaminated, but that they are next for testing.

Cascades Elementary in Lebanon is one of the sites identified, though the Lebanon Community School District officials say they aren’t aware of any sites nearby where PFAS might be produced or disposed of.