Watershed council board seeks members (July 24)

The North Santiam Watershed Council Board of Directors is seeking members.

The NSWC’s mission is to provide opportunities for stakeholders to cooperate in sustaining the health of the watershed and its communities.

The board represents perspectives found throughout the watershed’s geography: local landowners, land managers, businesses, recreation enthusiasts and natural resource advocates. The council intends its board to include members from a range of geographic areas and community interests in order to engage a balance of interested and affected persons.

Board representation is sought from the following interests: economic (timber, agriculture, aggregate, recreation and tourism or other business), natural resources, small cities in the watershed, Linn County (citizen at large, appointed by county commissioners), the North Santiam Middle and Upper Sub-Basin, and Education.

Those interested can email nswcboard2020@gmail.com. The board will coordinate a telephone and/or Zoom interview with applicants and NSWC Governance Committee members. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis for vacant positions.

Further information is available at http://northsantiam.org.

