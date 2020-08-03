We Care housing group gets $7,600 grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care has come bearing a huge check to another area nonprofit.

We Care, the Benton County housing support group, has received a check for $7,600, the result of the latest fundraising event held by 100 People.

Organized in 2017, 100 People sent out its first check last year. Its normal process is to hold a quarterly shark-tank-like dinner at which participants agree to pledge $100 to a local charity. Dinners usually are held at the First United Methodist Church of Corvallis, but the coronavirus has forced the past two dinners to be virtual events.

The We Care dinner was held July 15. The next quarter’s event, scheduled for Oct. 21, also will be a virtual one, organizers said.

To learn more about the program or how to participate, you can email powerof100pwc@gmail.com or go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org/.