Weather could turn wintry for mid-valley

A winter storm watch has been issued for the mid-Willamette Valley for Thursday night through Friday morning, with freezing rain and then up to 2 inches of snow possible. More snow is expected in the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

But an agency meteorologist said that there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

“It’s sort of a 50-50 right now that you’re going to see an inch of snow or a mix of snow and freezing rain in that Albany-Corvallis area,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the weather service in Portland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Neuman said that the latest computer models showed cold air struggling to make it south of Salem, and a heavier snowfall is more likely north towards Portland and Washington. “But there is this chance, this significant chance, that the cold air will make it on time (to the mid-valley),” he said.

“This is far enough out that we’d encourage people to pay attention to the forecast. If you have travel plans, consider changing them if you’re heading northward or into the Cascades,” he added.

