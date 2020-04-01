Website offers to pair people to meet needs in Albany

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the city of Albany signed up for albany.recovers.org through FEMA last year, it was with the thought that a massive Cascadia earthquake was a possibility in the future and other natural disasters could cut communication or render emergency services thin.

"We had it since last year, but we never had an emergency to push it out for," said Albany emergency manager Chuck Perino.

On March 13, there was an emergency.

The novel coronavirus had been spreading throughout the country after it had caused thousands of deaths overseas, but the first case didn't come close to Oregon until the end of January. By March 13, Gov. Kate Brown closed all public schools until April 28 to try to help stop the spread of the illness.

"This is a piece of software created after a devastating tornado hit in Missouri, and they offered it to anyone who wanted to use it," Perino said.

The program allows people to enter a need they have — groceries, for example — and then partners them with volunteers who have submitted tasks they're available to help with or supplies they have to spare.