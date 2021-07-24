Wednesday session set on Highway 99W safety

Community members can view and discuss ideas for improving safety in the Highway 99W corridor in South Corvallis at a Wednesday public meeting hosted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

At 4:30 p.m. residents can view the design materials at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave. At 5:30 p.m. a presentation and discussion will take place.

ODOT is working on a two-year safety study of Highway 99W and South Corvallis. The section of road has been the scene of the deaths of two cyclists and one pedestrian since 2018.

Among the concepts the project is considering are:

• Restructuring intersections and possibly adding roundabouts and signals.

• Providing comfortable and safe options for those walking, biking and taking transit.

• Evaluating options for medians, street trees and pedestrian crossings.

Coming up, ODOT is planning a virtual open house on the project from Aug. 20-30 as well as community tabling events Aug. 23-27.

To view ODOT’s project webpage go to https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=R2-Plan-01.

