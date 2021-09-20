Weekend rain brings temporary relief

One of the driest and hottest summers ever for the mid-Willamette Valley got a dose of downpours this weekend.
Oregon climatologist Larry O’Neill said that this year brought the second-driest spring and summer in the Willamette Valley as well as the second-hottest since at least 1895. The lack of rain had negative impacts on agriculture and increased the fire danger in forests.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, in June, July and August 2021, the Willamette Valley had an average temperature of 67.5 degrees, which was 4.8 degrees above average and second warmest since at least 1895. The warmest summer in recorded history for the valley was in 2015.
For March through August 2021, the Willamette Valley recorded 7.83 inches of rain. The normal amount of rainfall for this period is 16.97 inches. According to the NOAA, the last six months were also the second driest since at least 1895. The driest spring and summer in recorded history for the valley was in 1924.
“A lot of our yards are looking very brown and dead, and a lot of trees were damaged by the heat wave and a complete lack of water, leading to early leaf loss,” O’Neill said. “This weekend’s rain will help in the very short term to provide some relief on those issues.”
One of the long term effects of this year’s dry summer is that local rivers are experiencing all time lows in stream flow.
O’Neill said he did not hear of any significant landslides or debris flows, most likely because the rain soaked right into the dry soil instead of causing a flood.
And while the rain was refreshing and much needed, it was not enough to pull Oregon out of its drought, according to David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.
“We definitely needed the rain, which is kind of an understatement,” Bishop said. “But both Benton and Linn counties are still running a deficit of precipitation compared to this time last year.”
Bishop said that meteorologists normally expect the first solid amount of rain towards the middle or end of September going into October, which happened this weekend.
Several locations in Linn and Benton counties experienced a downpour this weekend. The National Weather Service in Portland reported the amount of rainfall from Friday to Monday morning, and locations to the east generally received more precipitation.
Sweet Home received the most precipitation in Linn County, with 2.76 inches falling 6.8 miles south of the town in a 72 hour period. Monitors near Scio and Lyons both received 2.74 inches of rain.
Locations near Albany received anywhere from about an inch of rain to 1.5 inches.
The Lebanon area received 2 inches to 2.5 inches, depending on the specific location.
Blodgett and Monroe received the most rain in Benton County, with 1.39 inches of rain falling in each location. About 11 miles northwest of Philomath received 1.32 inches.
Some locations near Corvallis saw more than an inch of rain, but the Corvallis Airport saw only 0.78 inches over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to rise in Linn and Benton counties this week, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the high 40s. There is no rain in the forecast this week.
