Weekend snow in the mid-valley is unlikely, according to the National Weather Service

weather alert

Winter weather could be on the way to the mid-valley, however, snow is unlikely except at higher elevations. 

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in different areas:

Corvallis: The National Weather Service says the snow level will be no lower than 2,000 feet in the area throughout the weekend, so it’s unlikely Corvallis will see any. Temperatures are not currently expected to get below freezing.

Albany: The snow level will be no lower than 1,500 feet in the area throughout the weekend, so it’s doubtful it will reach Albany, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are not currently expected to get below 35 degrees after Friday night.

Lebanon: Lebanon is unlikely to get snow as the snow level will be no lower than 1,500 feet in the area throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. No freezing temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.

Sweet Home: A winter weather advisory is in effect in Sweet Home until noon Friday with a slight chance of snow and ice early Friday morning. However, there is a high of 40 degrees on Friday and no lows throughout the weekend below 36 degrees. The snow level in the area is no lower than 2500 feet throughout the weekend.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

