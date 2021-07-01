Weekly COVID Report: Cases and deaths decline, schools removed from active outbreak list

The big COVID-19 news this week was the lifting of statewide social distancing guidelines and restrictions on Wednesday, as well as the removal of the county-by-county risk level matrix. But the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, as unvaccinated people continue to be hospitalized all over Oregon.

There also are 12 mid-valley schools with recent caseloads being tracked by the Oregon Health Authority.

Both positive cases and deaths decreased in the past week, per OHA’s weekly data report. Positive cases dropped by about 19% and are now at their lowest levels since June 2020.

Hospitalizations also dropped, as well as deaths, which are at their lowest count since May of last year. Daily death counts have hovered around the 1-3 range for weeks and that trend continued until Sunday and Monday, when zero deaths were linked to COVID-19. The following day seven deaths were reported, however.

Vaccines continue to roll out, though at lower rates than earlier this year. The seven-day running average of doses administered per day in Oregon is just over 7,500. The OHA reports that 98% of the patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated.

