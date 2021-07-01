Weekly COVID Report: Cases and deaths decline, schools removed from active outbreak list

The big COVID-19 news this week was the lifting of statewide social distancing guidelines and restrictions on Wednesday, as well as the removal of the county-by-county risk level matrix. But the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, as unvaccinated people continue to be hospitalized all over Oregon.
There also are 12 mid-valley schools with recent caseloads being tracked by the Oregon Health Authority.
Both positive cases and deaths decreased in the past week, per OHA’s weekly data report. Positive cases dropped by about 19% and are now at their lowest levels since June 2020.
Hospitalizations also dropped, as well as deaths, which are at their lowest count since May of last year. Daily death counts have hovered around the 1-3 range for weeks and that trend continued until Sunday and Monday, when zero deaths were linked to COVID-19. The following day seven deaths were reported, however.
Vaccines continue to roll out, though at lower rates than earlier this year. The seven-day running average of doses administered per day in Oregon is just over 7,500. The OHA reports that 98% of the patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated.
There is only one active workplace outbreak being tracked by OHA in the area, at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon. There have been 22 cases linked to the site since April 17, with the most recent onset listed as June 23.
Outbreaks previously listed at Palm Harbor Homes and the Target Distribution Center in Albany are now considered resolved. Cases being tracked at Hollingsworth & Vose in Corvallis are now completely removed from OHA’s weekly outbreak report. It’s not listed as either active or resolved.
Twelve mid-valley schools have active caseloads being tracked by OHA, though 10 schools have been moved to the table for resolved cases in the past week.
Linn County schools with active cases include: South Albany High School (17 student cases, two staff cases), West Albany High School (nine students), Harrisburg High School (two students), Lebanon High School (15 students), Sweet Home High School (eight students, one staff member), Tangent Elementary (three students), Riverview School in Lebanon (five students, one staff), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (four students, three staff), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (three students, one staff), Periwinkle Elementary (eight students).
In Benton County, there are two schools with active cases being tracked by OHA, at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (eight student cases) and at Corvallis High (five students).
Area schools that have been removed from the active cases list include: Albany Christian School, Cascades Elementary School in Lebanon, Oak Elementary in Albany, Franklin School in Corvallis, North Albany Elementary School, Calapooia Middle School in Albany, Santiam Christian in Adair Village, Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis, Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany, and Philomath High School.
OHA data are provisional and subject to change.
