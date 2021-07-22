Weekly COVID Report: Cases and deaths increase to highest levels in weeks

After weeks of steady decline, new COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus have increased, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

The more-contagious delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus is now in all 50 U.S. states. Its spread has been tied to surges in caseloads by both OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OHA Director Pat Allen said during a Thursday media briefing that the delta variant's foothold in Oregon had increased "tenfold" in the past two week. Delta cases have increased such that it is now the most most common variant in Oregon.

There were 2,026 new daily cases of COVID-19 in Oregon from last week through this Sunday, representing an increase of 54% over the previous weeks. That’s the highest weekly tally in seven weeks. Hospitalizations also increased, to 123 from 104 the previous week. There were 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19, nearly double the previous week’s count of 15.

OHA says that case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower vaccination rates. During the past week, cases in 15 counties exceeded the statewide average of about 45 cases per 100,000 population, and each of those counties had vaccination rates below 55%.