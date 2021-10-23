Weekly COVID Update: 10 local deaths and more schools with recent cases

There were 10 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in daily reports from the Oregon Health Authority this week – nine in Linn County and one in Benton County.
Linn County has now logged 12,911 confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 131 deaths. Benton County has tallied 5,494 cases and 31 deaths.
Across the state, there were 8,909 new positive cases of COVID-19 since last Friday's weekly update. Of those, 542 were reported in Linn County and 205 were reported in Benton County. There were 124 deaths recorded across the state.
Predictive modeling used by OHA projects the total caseloads and hospitalizations should continue to drop in the coming weeks. Death counts will be skewed in the coming weeks because of a backlog of about 550 cases of death data that were caused by a technical error reported on Wednesday.
The percentage of breakthrough cases reported last week by the OHA fell to 23.5%, or 1,977 out of a total of 8,423 cases. OHA stresses that cases of COVID-19 remain more severe and common among the unvaccinated.
There are four local nursing homes with outbreaks, including the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon (54 cases since Aug. 10), The Oaks at Lebanon (nine cases and one death since Aug. 25), Regency Albany (32 cases and six deaths since Sept. 17), and Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis (five cases since Sept. 21).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
There are four child care settings with active cases: Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Childcare in Albany (four cases since Sept. 30), Albany Christian School Preschool (19 cases since Sept. 19), United Presbyterian Church The Children’s Place in Albany (four cases since Aug. 27) and Mari’s Place Community Outreach in Corvallis (four cases since Aug. 27).
Both county jails have active caseloads. At the Benton County Jails in Corvallis, there have been 10 cases since Aug. 24. At the Linn County Jail in Albany, there have been 34 cases since Oct. 4.
Other local workplaces with active cases include Albany-based Oregon Freeze Dry (12 cases since July 1), Monroe-based Hull-Oaks Lumber Company (16 cases since Sept. 29) and the Corvallis Clinic (10 cases since Sept. 23).
There are four mid-valley schools with active outbreaks, which are defined as a school with multiple cases within 28 days and that share a common period of exposure. There are two schools with active outbreaks each in Linn and Benton counties. They are at Centennial Elementary School in Scio (seven cases since Oct. 4), Central Linn High School in Halsey (five cases since Sept. 30), Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (six cases since Oct. 6) and Corvallis High School (three cases since Oct. 5)
There are also 58 local schools with recent cases. These schools do not rise to the definition of an active outbreak, although they have reported multiple cases in the past several weeks.
The 37 Linn County Schools with recent cases include: Timber Ridge School in Albany (10 student cases and one staff since Oct. 15), Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Albany (four students since Oct. 13), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (five students since Oct. 12), Lacomb School in Lebanon (seven students since Oct. 12), Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City (two students since Oct. 12), Lebanon High School (36 students and one staff since Oct. 12), Sweet Home Charter School (one student since Oct. 10), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Oct. 10), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Oct. 10), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (12 students since Oct. 10), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (10 students since Oct. 9), Centennial Elementary in Scio (three students and two staff since Oct. 9), Sand Ridge Charter School - Sodaville Campus (two students since Oct. 8), Oak Elementary in Albany (three students since Oct. 8), Santiam Elementary School in Mill City (five students since Oct. 8), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 7), Sweet Home Junior High School (three students since Oct. 7), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 6), Scio Middle School (one student since Oct. 6), Scio High School (five students since Oct. 6), Sweet Home High School (one student since Oct. 5), West Albany High School (10 students since Oct. 4), South Albany High School (nine students since Oct. 4), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (six students since Oct. 4), Albany Options School (one student since Oct. 2), Riverview School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 1), Takena Elementary School in Albany (nine students and one staff since Oct. 1), Central Linn Elementary in Halsey (three students since Sept. 30), East Linn Christian Academy (one student since Sept. 30), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Elementary (seven students since Sept. 30), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Middle School (three students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 29), Waverly Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 28), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (one student since Sept. 27), and Central Elementary School in Albany (one student and one staff since Sept. 22).
The 21 Benton County schools with recent cases include: Husky Elementary in Corvallis (one student case since Oct. 14), King Valley Charter School in Philomath (two cases since Oct. 14), Monroe Grade School (six students and two staff since Oct.13), Alsea Charter School (16 students and one staff since Oct. 12), Philomath High School (four students and one staff since Oct. 11), Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (14 students and one staff since Oct. 11), Franklin School in Corvallis (three students since Oct. 10), Garfield Elementary School in Corvallis (four students since Oct. 10), Mountain View Elementary in Corvallis (three students since Oct. 10), Corvallis High School (five students since Oct. 10), Crescent Valley High School (11 students since Oct. 10), Philomath Elementary School (three students since Oct. 9), Adams Elementary in Corvallis (four students since Oct. 9), Philomath Middle School (four students since Oct. 5), College Hill in Corvallis (three students since Oct. 3), Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis (six students since Sept. 30), Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (four students and one staff since Sept. 28), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (one student since Sept. 26), Monroe High School (one student since Sept. 26), North Albany Middle School (two students since Sept. 26), and Muddy Creek Charter School in Corvallis (one student since Sept. 22).
There is one local school with previously reported caseloads now listed in the table for resolved outbreaks. It’s Clemens Elementary in Philomath, which reported 11 cases since Sept. 19.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.