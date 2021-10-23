Weekly COVID Update: 10 local deaths and more schools with recent cases

The 37 Linn County Schools with recent cases include: Timber Ridge School in Albany (10 student cases and one staff since Oct. 15), Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Albany (four students since Oct. 13), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (five students since Oct. 12), Lacomb School in Lebanon (seven students since Oct. 12), Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City (two students since Oct. 12), Lebanon High School (36 students and one staff since Oct. 12), Sweet Home Charter School (one student since Oct. 10), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Oct. 10), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Oct. 10), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (12 students since Oct. 10), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (10 students since Oct. 9), Centennial Elementary in Scio (three students and two staff since Oct. 9), Sand Ridge Charter School - Sodaville Campus (two students since Oct. 8), Oak Elementary in Albany (three students since Oct. 8), Santiam Elementary School in Mill City (five students since Oct. 8), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 7), Sweet Home Junior High School (three students since Oct. 7), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 6), Scio Middle School (one student since Oct. 6), Scio High School (five students since Oct. 6), Sweet Home High School (one student since Oct. 5), West Albany High School (10 students since Oct. 4), South Albany High School (nine students since Oct. 4), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (six students since Oct. 4), Albany Options School (one student since Oct. 2), Riverview School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 1), Takena Elementary School in Albany (nine students and one staff since Oct. 1), Central Linn Elementary in Halsey (three students since Sept. 30), East Linn Christian Academy (one student since Sept. 30), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Elementary (seven students since Sept. 30), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 30), Harrisburg Middle School (three students since Sept. 29), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 29), Waverly Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 28), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (one student since Sept. 27), and Central Elementary School in Albany (one student and one staff since Sept. 22).