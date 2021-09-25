Weekly COVID Update: 24 mid-valley schools with active cases, pediatric cases rise

There are three local workplaces with active COVID-19 caseloads. One is the Linn County Jail in Albany, with 22 cases reported to the OHA since Sept. 10. The other in Albany is at Oregon Freeze Dry, with 11 cases since July 1. The Lowe’s Distribution Center remains on the list of active outbreaks with 41 cases since Aug. 11.

An outbreak at Selmet Inc. in Albany is now considered resolved, as are outbreaks at ATI Specialty Alloys and Pacific Cast Technologies. An outbreak listed last week at the Samaritan Orthopedic Office in Corvallis is also now considered resolved.

There are three childcare settings with active COVID cases, five at the Albany Christian School, two cases at UPC The Children’s Place, and three cases at Good Shepherd Lutheran School.

There are a total of 24 local schools with recent cases, which are not considered the same as outbreaks. Caseloads at a school are only considered an outbreak if there are more than two cases associated with different close contacts — basically multiple households.

School Cases