Weekly COVID Update: 24 mid-valley schools with active cases, pediatric cases rise

It was a week full of big COVID-19 news, with Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine doses approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caseloads and hospitalizations have continued to drop, and the number of vaccines administered per week has ticked upward.
However, there were also two new mid-valley deaths reported this week by the Oregon Health Authority. The number of breakthrough cases — cases among vaccinated individuals — and pediatric cases both rose.
During the week of Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, there were 11,655 cases recorded statewide, per OHA data. That represents a 10% decrease from the previous week and the lowest number of cases in six weeks. The percentage of breakthrough cases rose to 23.2% after weeks of being below the 20% mark.
Despite the uptick in breakthrough percentages, the vast majority of serious infections are still among the unvaccinated, and the median age of breakthrough cases was 49.
The proportion of cases among children under 10 years old has risen to 10.7% since Sept. 4. This increase corresponds with the start of the new school year, which saw a return to in-person instruction. There are 24 mid-valley schools with recent cases of COVID, detailed at the end of this report.
There were 549 new COVID cases reported in Linn County this week and 203 reported in Benton County. Since the start of the pandemic, Linn County has recorded 10,834 cases and 88 deaths. Benton County has recorded 4,742 cases and 28 deaths.
Statewide, Oregon recorded 11,327 cases this week and 114 deaths. The number of patients in ICU beds peaked at 278 in the weekend report and has dropped slightly to 268 in Friday’s OHA figures. Oregon has now tallied 318,914 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 3,661 deaths.
There were 120,763 new cases reported nationwide by the CDC on Friday, for a total of 42,635,447 cases to date. There were 1,803 deaths nationwide reported today, bringing the national death toll to 682,646.
Across Oregon, there were 42,389 vaccines administered since last Friday, bringing the seven-day average of vaccines to 7,502 doses per day. There have now been a total of 2,721,546 people vaccinated, with a little more than 233,000 of them still completing their vaccine series.
Third dose booster shots have been approved for those who are over the age of 65, or younger individuals who are considered at-risk — like people with immune system deficiencies or who live in long-term care facilities.
There are eight local nursing homes with outbreaks, six in Linn County and two in Benton County. They are reported at the following locations: Mennonite Home (32 cases since June 24), Meadowlark Senior Living, Lebanon (9 cases since July 26), Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon (17 cases since Aug. 10), Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon (74 cases and two deaths since Aug. 19), The Oaks At Lebanon (three cases since Aug. 25), Regency Albany (23 cases since Sept. 17), Bonaventure of Albany (four cases since Aug. 5) Corvallis Manor Rehabilitation (four cases since July 27).
There are three local workplaces with active COVID-19 caseloads. One is the Linn County Jail in Albany, with 22 cases reported to the OHA since Sept. 10. The other in Albany is at Oregon Freeze Dry, with 11 cases since July 1. The Lowe’s Distribution Center remains on the list of active outbreaks with 41 cases since Aug. 11.
An outbreak at Selmet Inc. in Albany is now considered resolved, as are outbreaks at ATI Specialty Alloys and Pacific Cast Technologies. An outbreak listed last week at the Samaritan Orthopedic Office in Corvallis is also now considered resolved.
There are three childcare settings with active COVID cases, five at the Albany Christian School, two cases at UPC The Children’s Place, and three cases at Good Shepherd Lutheran School.
There are a total of 24 local schools with recent cases, which are not considered the same as outbreaks. Caseloads at a school are only considered an outbreak if there are more than two cases associated with different close contacts — basically multiple households.
School Cases
Linn County: Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (two student cases since Sept. 17), Timber Ridge School in Albany (four student cases since Sept. 16), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (four student cases since Sept. 14), Periwinkle Elementary (one student case since Sept. 14), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (one student cases since Sept. 14), Mari-Linn School in Lyons (one student case since Sept. 14), Lacomb School in Lebanon (two student cases since Sept. 14), Lebanon High School (four student cases since Sept. 14), Harrisburg Elementary School (two student cases and one staff case since Sept. 10), Waverly Elementary in Albany (once student case since Sept. 9), South Albany High School (four student cases since Sept. 9), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (one student case since Sept. 9), Memorial Middle School in Albany (one student case since Sept. 8), and Harrisburg Middle School (one student case since Sept. 7).
Benton County: Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (one student case since Sept. 16),, Philomath High School (three student cases since Sept. 14), Mountain View Elementary School in Corvallis (one student case since Sept. 13), Kings Valley Charter School in Philomath (two student cases since Sept. 11). Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis (one student case since Sept. 10), Monroe Grade School (one student case since Sept. 5), Franklin School in Corvallis (one student case since Sept. 5), Alsea Charter School (one student case and one staff since Sept. 4), Children’s Farm School in Corvallis (one staff case since Aug. 28), Clemens Primary School in Philomath (one staff case since Aug. 25).
