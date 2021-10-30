Weekly COVID Update: Big vaccine news, more cases at local schools

A lot of the big COVID-19 news this week related to vaccines. The Oregon Health Authority has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending all three COVID-19 vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — for booster doses.
The OHA also announced this week that 80% of Oregonians, of all ages, have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The largest single-day vaccination tally in months was also recorded this week: 22,564 doses reported on OHA’s Thursday report.
Part of the uptick in vaccinations can be explained by the booster dose rollout, coupled with the state vaccine mandate for certain labor sectors, has continued.
Data trends
During the week of Monday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 24, OHA recorded 7,707 new cases of COVID-19. That represents about a 4% drop in case counts and marks the eighth consecutive week of decline in Oregon.
Hospitalizations, however, rose that week for the first time in seven weeks – from 377 to 415. There were also 110 COVID-19-related deaths, representing the lowest count since mid-August.
OHA data has shined a light on more trends from the summer data, including that the proportion of deaths among the elderly was lower, while the percentage of deaths among people aged 30 to 69 was higher than at any other point in the pandemic.
“The proportion of COVID-19-associated deaths that have been among those ≥80 years of age has been lower (32%) during the July–October surge than previously (50%); conversely, the proportion among those 30–69 years of age has risen from 25% to 42%,” OHA’s weekly data report study states.
The report also says that, to date, only five people under the age of 20 have died from the disease.
Linn County also recorded one new COVID-19-related death this week, bringing the total number of deaths to date from the pandemic to 132. Linn County has logged 13,273 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
Benton County has 31 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with a total of 5,648 cases since the start of the pandemic. Friday's report from OHA did not come in early enough to make it into this report, so these figures represent the most up-to-date information available as of Thursday afternoon.
Outbreak report
There are two local nursing homes with outbreaks, one in Linn County and one in Benton County. The Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has reported 56 cases and one death to the OHA since Aug. 10. Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis has reported five cases since Sept. 21.
Previously reported outbreaks at Avamere Rehabilitation (84 cases and four deaths since Aug. 19) in Lebanon and Regency Albany (32 cases and six deaths since Sept. 17) are now considered resolved.
There are six mid-valley workplaces with ongoing OHA investigations. They include: the Linn County Jail in Albany (35 cases since Sept. 10), Palm Harbor Homes in Albany (nine cases since Oct. 19), Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany (13 cases since July 1), Hull-Oaks Lumber Company in Monroe (16 cases since Sept. 29), the Benton County Jail in Corvallis (10 cases since Sept. 7), and The Corvallis Clinic (10 cases since Sept. 23).
Two mid-valley child care settings have recent cases, at Mari’s Place Community Outreach in Corvallis (two cases since Sept. 27) and Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Childcare in Albany (four cases since Sept. 30). A previously reported outbreak at the Albany Christian School Preschool is now considered resolved after 19 cases were reported since Sept. 19.
There are four mid-valley schools with “active outbreaks,” defined as multiple cases within 28 days where the individuals have a single shared exposure. The two in Linn County are at Centennial Elementary in Scio (eight cases since Oct. 15) and Central Linn High School in Halsey (five cases since Sept. 30). The two Benton County schools with outbreaks are Santiam Christian School in Adair (six cases since Oct. 6) and Corvallis High School (three cases since Oct. 5).
There are 60 local schools – 38 in Linn County and 22 in Benton – with recent cases, which means one or more cases in the past 28 days. The Linn County schools with recent cases are as follows:
Sunrise Elementary in Albany (three student cases since Oct. 20), Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (nine students since Oct. 19), Sweet Home High School (three students since Oct. 19), Scio Middle School (two students since Oct. 18), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (five students since Oct. 17), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School in Halsey (three students since Oct. 17), Lafayette Elementary School in Albany (one student since Oct. 17), Albany Christian School (three students since Oct. 16), Central Linn Elementary School in Halsey (three students since Oct. 16), Harrisburg High School (two cases since Oct. 16), Sand Ridge Charter School - South Main Campus in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 16), Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City (four students since Oct. 16), Centennial Elementary School in Scio (three students since Oct. 15), Harrisburg Elementary School (four students Oct. 15), Lebanon High School (26 students and one staff since Oct. 15), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Oct. 15), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Oct. 15), Timber Ridge School in Albany (seven students and one staff since Oct. 15), Harrisburg Middle School (two students since Oct. 13), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (14 students since Oct. 13), West Albany High School (nine students since Oct. 13), Lacomb School in Lebanon (five students since Oct. 12), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Oct. 10), Sweet Home Charter School (one student since Oct. 10), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (four students since Oct. 9), Oak Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 8), Sand Ridge Charter School in Sodaville (two students since Oct. 8), Santiam Elementary in Mill City (three students since Oct. 8), Sweet Home Junior High (two students since Oct. 7), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (one student since Oct. 6), Scio High School (five students since Oct. 6), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 4), South Albany High School (seven students since Oct. 4), Albany Options School (one student since Oct. 2), Riverview School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 1), Takena Elementary in Albany (three students since Oct. 1), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (one student since Sept. 30), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Sept. 30).
The Benton County schools with recent cases are as follows:
Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 19), Monroe Grade School (eight students and two staff since Oct. 19), Adams Elementary in Corvallis (five students since Oct. 18), College Hill in Corvallis (three students since Oct. 18), Corvallis High School (10 students since Oct. 18), Oak Grove Elementary School in North Albany (one student since Oct. 18), Lincoln Elementary (three students since Oct. 17), North Albany Elementary School (one student since Oct. 17), North Albany Middle School (four students since Oct. 17), Alsea Charter School (16 students and one staff since Oct. 16), Husky Elementary School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 16), Philomath Elementary (four students since Oct. 16), Philomath High School (four students since Oct. 15), Kings Valley Charter School in Philomath (two students since Oct. 14), Jaguar Elementary (one student since Oct. 13), Philomath Academy (one student since Oct. 12), Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (11 students and one staff since Oct. 11), Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (five students since Oct. 10), Franklin School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 10), Garfield Elementary in Corvallis (four students since Oct. 10), Mountain View Elementary School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 10), Philomath Middle School (two students since Oct. 5).
