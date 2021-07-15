Weekly COVID Update: Cases and hospitalizations increase, deaths continue to drop

New positive cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 both increased over the past week in Oregon, while deaths related to the pandemic continue to fall, Oregon Health Authority data shows. There were no new deaths reported in Linn or Benton counties.
The increase corresponds with the higher transmission of SARS-CoV-2 variants that originated in other countries. The most common virus variant in the U.S. is the Delta variant, which first originated in India this year. In Oregon, the most common variant is the Alpha variant, which originated in the United Kingdom last year. However, new cases of the Delta variant have cropped up in the past week, particularly in Eastern Oregon, and the share of active COVID cases associated with the Delta variant is growing in Oregon. These variants are considered more infectious than other forms of the virus, though the vaccines remain effective at stopping the spread of all known variants.
In vaccine news, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has another serious, though rare, side effect potentially associated with it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 100 cases of a rare nerve condition known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) out of 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered. Cases of GBS have not been linked to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The CDC says that this is “a rare condition that damages the nerve cells and the cause of the condition is unclear.” It has been linked to some influenza vaccines in the past.
However, officials continue to point to the low-risk-high-reward data that shows how many more lives the vaccines save. A recent study by Yale University’s Center for Infectious Disease found that the national vaccine rollout has prevented more than 8,000 deaths, 44,000 hospitalizations and about 250,000 cases of the disease.
OHA’s Weekly Data Report and Weekly Outbreak Report were updated this week in time for this report, showing new outbreaks at workplaces and senior assisted living facilities. Several area schools were removed from the list of active cases being tracked, however.
There is one active outbreak listed in Linn County on OHA’s weekly report, at the Mennonite Home in Albany. The most recent onset of cases dates to June 24, with four cases reported. This is just the latest spike in cases there, since the site is listed in connection to three other outbreaks, two last year and one from April in which 11 cases were tracked by OHA.
There are no active workplace outbreaks being tracked in Benton County, though Linn has three that are being tracked by OHA. One is the ongoing outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, where 24 cases have been linked to the site since April 17. The most recent onset of cases dates to June 30. The other two are new outbreaks, one at Selmet Inc. in Albany, where seven positive cases have been tracked since June 26, and the other at the Georgia-Pacific Corporation in Halsey, where six positive cases have been reported since June 27.
There are no current caseloads being tracked in Benton County schools, though Linn County has five area schools with active cases among students or faculty and volunteers. The breakdown of schools is: Lebanon High School (16 student cases and one faculty), West Albany High School (10 student cases), South Albany High School (17 students and two faculty), Harrisburg Elementary (no student cases and one faculty), Harrisburg High School (two student cases).
Previously tracked cases at area schools that are now considered resolved include: Sweet Home High School, Lebanon High School, Riverview School in Lebanon, Tangent Elementary, Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home, East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon, Periwinkle Elementary in Albany, Corvallis High School and Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis.
OHA’s data report, which tracks trends between the week of July 5 through Monday, July 11, shows that caseloads and hospitalizations have increased, while deaths from the disease continue to decrease. Over that timeframe, there were 1,318 new positive or presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported, an increase of 11% from the previous week. Hospitalizations also increased, from 66 the previous week to 104. There were 15 reported deaths throughout Oregon, compared to 19 deaths during the prior week.
People 70 years or older accounted for 38% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 74% of all related deaths. Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at 2,810.
