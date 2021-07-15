Weekly COVID Update: Cases and hospitalizations increase, deaths continue to drop

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, officials continue to point to the low-risk-high-reward data that shows how many more lives the vaccines save. A recent study by Yale University’s Center for Infectious Disease found that the national vaccine rollout has prevented more than 8,000 deaths, 44,000 hospitalizations and about 250,000 cases of the disease.

OHA’s Weekly Data Report and Weekly Outbreak Report were updated this week in time for this report, showing new outbreaks at workplaces and senior assisted living facilities. Several area schools were removed from the list of active cases being tracked, however.

There is one active outbreak listed in Linn County on OHA’s weekly report, at the Mennonite Home in Albany. The most recent onset of cases dates to June 24, with four cases reported. This is just the latest spike in cases there, since the site is listed in connection to three other outbreaks, two last year and one from April in which 11 cases were tracked by OHA.