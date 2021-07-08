Weekly COVID Update: Data show vaccines working

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By excluding the vaccinated population’s immunity in herd immunity models, the IDM found that the current transmission rate of 0.8 new people to every one case would nearly double.

“Vaccine immunity is helping prevent further spread of COVID-19,” the report states. “If we remove all of those who have vaccine immunity from the model calculations and look at the rate of infection, we see each infection spreading on average to 1.46 other people over the week.”

Simply put, data shows the vaccines are working. In Benton County, where more than 65% of the population has received at least one shot, there were 24 confirmed cases over the last two week period. In Linn County, which has struggled to catch up in vaccination rates, the number of confirmed new cases over that same time frame is 188. Linn, with 81 deaths since the start of the pandemic last spring, has fared worse than Benton County, which has 22 deaths connected to the virus.

The seven-day running average of vaccines administered per day is now 5,406. That number has decreased thanks to the Independence Day weekend, during which daily dose administration dried up. However, in its latest daily report OHA reported that more than 10,000 doses were added to the state’s vaccine registry, compared to just over 1,700 doses that were reported during the days over the long holiday weekend.