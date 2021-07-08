Weekly COVID Update: Data show vaccines working

There were no new deaths reported in Linn or Benton counties this week connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and both cases and death counts continued to fall around Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Even a week after reopening and doing away with statewide restrictions, cases have remained low. However, experts say it may take weeks to start seeing any potential uptick in cases related to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
As the state reopens and vaccination rates have led to reliably lower case counts, the OHA is doing away with or altering some of the typical weekly reports that are used to track COVID-19 data. There is no new outbreak report this week, for example, and the weekly COVID data report has also not been updated.
Instead, OHA is using a report of epidemic trends and predictions to show the diminished caseloads and hospitalizations. The report uses previously tracked data in conjunction with the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) in order to predict what the coming weeks could look like, as well as to spot trends in current data. The IDM is a Seattle-based institute that operates as part of the Global Health Division of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
That report found that the trend of lower deaths and case counts can be attributed more to vaccines than due to natural immunity, where folks who have previously had the disease work up their own resistances to the virus. It uses a model to determine the number of other people that a single COVID infection tends to transmit to.
By excluding the vaccinated population’s immunity in herd immunity models, the IDM found that the current transmission rate of 0.8 new people to every one case would nearly double.
“Vaccine immunity is helping prevent further spread of COVID-19,” the report states. “If we remove all of those who have vaccine immunity from the model calculations and look at the rate of infection, we see each infection spreading on average to 1.46 other people over the week.”
Simply put, data shows the vaccines are working. In Benton County, where more than 65% of the population has received at least one shot, there were 24 confirmed cases over the last two week period. In Linn County, which has struggled to catch up in vaccination rates, the number of confirmed new cases over that same time frame is 188. Linn, with 81 deaths since the start of the pandemic last spring, has fared worse than Benton County, which has 22 deaths connected to the virus.
The seven-day running average of vaccines administered per day is now 5,406. That number has decreased thanks to the Independence Day weekend, during which daily dose administration dried up. However, in its latest daily report OHA reported that more than 10,000 doses were added to the state’s vaccine registry, compared to just over 1,700 doses that were reported during the days over the long holiday weekend.
Officials say vaccines remain important in keeping caseloads down, as new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 have popped up in Oregon. To date, the most common variant remains the Alpha variant, which first popped up in the United Kingdom last year, the Gamma variant first detected in Brazil and Japan, and the Delta variant, the latest one that’s popped up in India. All three are considered more contagious and, therefore, more dangerous.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the World Health Organization, both cite studies that show how a completed vaccination series remains effective against each variant.
