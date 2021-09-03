Weekly COVID Update: Digging into breakthrough cases

Data continues to point to the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19. Last week had high figures for both, and Oregon's vaccination campaign kicked back up following the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
During the week of June 20, the highest single-day caseload of COVID-19 in Oregon was 315. This week, the lowest was 2,379, reported on Friday.
The number of patients in ICU beds peaked at 358 this week, reported in Wednesday’s daily report from the Oregon Health Authority.
Since last Friday, there were 15,614 cases reported across Oregon, and the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID was 1,178, reported on Wednesday. There were 843 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Linn County, and 169 in Benton.
Across the state, 157 new COVID-related deaths were reported. None were in Linn or Benton counties, leaving their tallies at 83 and 23 respectively.
Nationwide, the 7-day average of new cases was 153,246, an increase from the previous week’s average of 146,087. This week’s national tally brings the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,668,869. There were 1,514 new deaths recorded, bringing the national death toll to 643,405.
The delta variant of the virus is now the dominant variant both nationwide and in Oregon. It’s considered more contagious and more deadly than previous strains, resulting in a higher number of breakthrough cases, or cases of COVID among those who are vaccinated. Experts also say that it has led to an increased number of COVID cases among children and younger people.
There were nearly 47,000 vaccine doses administered in Oregon over the past week, bringing the total number of Oregonians vaccinated to 2,411,810. According to OHA’s data tracker, the state has to vaccinate a little less than 250,000 more people in order to reach the 80% mark. Linn County’s vaccination rate for people 18 and older is 61.6%, while Benton’s is 75.3%.
With the delta variant leading to a higher number of breakthrough cases, and with many readers asking about the percentage of serious breakthrough cases, it’s important to dig into those statistics a bit this week.
Per OHA’s latest breakthrough cases report from Aug. 19, there have been 58 people who died from COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine. Is that evidence that the vaccines don’t work? The data doesn’t support that conclusion, nor do the medical realities of most breakthrough deaths.
For one, that figure represents 0.02% of Oregon’s 3,248 total COVID-related deaths, meaning the vast majority of serious cases are still among those who are unvaccinated. For another, folks who get serious cases of COVID-19 after completing their vaccine series tend to have other complicating factors, which either make them more susceptible to the disease or less immunized by the vaccine than health individuals.
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center ICU Dr. James Knight said last week he only knows of one local case of someone who was vaccinated and died of COVID-19: a 74-year-old woman who was the recipient of a donated kidney. Patients who receive a foreign organ must take immunosuppressive medications so their bodies don’t reject the tissue. It’s likely that her body didn’t produce the antibodies that other healthy folks do when they receive their full dosage of the vaccine.
“We don’t really even know if the vaccine worked for her,” said Knight. He and other healthcare experts still say the vaccine "is strongly recommended."
The median age of breakthrough case deaths is 82, per OHA’s August report, with a range of 49 to 101.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.