Weekly COVID Update: ICU beds higher than ever before

There was a lot of COVID news this week, perhaps the most notable of which was the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Kate Brown also imposed a new mask mandate, which applies to indoor settings and most outdoor public spaces.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and those taking up ICU beds, has steadily crept up all week. Last Friday, there were 242 ICU patients across Oregon, compared to 308 in the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority.
Since last Friday, there 17,733 cases recorded in Oregon and 122 deaths. During that same time, there were 729 cases of COVID-19 reported in Linn County and 185 in Benton County. The mid-valley’s latest death related to the new strain of coronavirus was a 74-year-old Benton County woman. Benton County’s death toll from the pandemic now sits at 23, while Linn’s is at 82.
Over the past seven weeks, 76% of cases have been listed as “sporadic,” or without one known outbreak location, like a workplace or care facility. Health experts point to this reality for why the new mask mandates were put in place. A predictive model of the next three weeks, provided by the OHA, shows that the curve of new cases should flatten with the return of mask mandates and other social distancing guidelines.
Nationwide, there were more than 165,000 new cases reported this week, bringing the total number of known U.S. COVID cases, since the start of the pandemic, to 38,341,339. With 1,229 new deaths recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. death toll now sits at 631,440.
All of the local nursing homes and retirement communities with active cases are in Linn County. They include: The Mennonite Home in Albany (26 cases since June 24), Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon (5 cases since July 26), the Lebanon Veterans Home (5 cases since Aug. 10), Quail Run Assisted Living (5 cases since Aug. 12) and Avamere at Albany (3 cases since Aug. 16).
Outbreaks at mid-valley workplaces include: The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon (36 cases since April 17), ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in Albany (15 cases since July 9), Selmet Inc. in Albany (13 cases since June 24), Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany (11 cases since July 14) and Samaritan Orthopedic Office in Corvallis (6 cases since Aug. 13).
There is one local childcare facility with active caseloads and one mid-valley school with recent cases. The Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Albany has had three cases since Aug. 2, and Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis has had one student case since Aug. 17.
