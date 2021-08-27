Weekly COVID Update: ICU beds higher than ever before

There was a lot of COVID news this week, perhaps the most notable of which was the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Kate Brown also imposed a new mask mandate, which applies to indoor settings and most outdoor public spaces.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and those taking up ICU beds, has steadily crept up all week. Last Friday, there were 242 ICU patients across Oregon, compared to 308 in the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Since last Friday, there 17,733 cases recorded in Oregon and 122 deaths. During that same time, there were 729 cases of COVID-19 reported in Linn County and 185 in Benton County. The mid-valley’s latest death related to the new strain of coronavirus was a 74-year-old Benton County woman. Benton County’s death toll from the pandemic now sits at 23, while Linn’s is at 82.

Over the past seven weeks, 76% of cases have been listed as “sporadic,” or without one known outbreak location, like a workplace or care facility. Health experts point to this reality for why the new mask mandates were put in place. A predictive model of the next three weeks, provided by the OHA, shows that the curve of new cases should flatten with the return of mask mandates and other social distancing guidelines.

