Weekly COVID Update: Masks returning indoors as cases and hospitalizations surge

Indoor mask mandates are back in effect after weeks of harrowing news, as both infections and hospitalization rates are at their highest levels in months. While there were no new deaths listed in Linn or Benton counties, local hospitals are seeing the return of high intake levels related to COVID-19, and local case counts are surging here just as they are statewide.
OHA data reports break down the trends in new cases from each prior week. Last week, Oregon saw more than 8,300 new or presumptive cases of COVID-19, which represents an increase of 40% from the prior week. Testing increased by another 44%, with the positivity rate of new test kits increasing to 9.5% from 8.2% this year.
From Aug. 2-8, there were 322 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 the previous week. That marks the fifth consecutive week of hospitalizations increasing. Over that same time frame, 40 people died from COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of 15 from the previous week of data.
Based on tallies provided by the last seven OHA daily reports, in Benton County, there were 159 new cases reported by OHA, compared to 387 in Linn County. To date, Benton County has seen 3,668 cases and Linn has had 6,757. Benton’s death toll remains at 22 while Linn’s holds at 82.
The vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in individuals who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. However, OHA issued a correction from its previous statements about the rate of “breakthrough cases,” or cases involving vaccinated people.
Previously, OHA stated that about 10% of the new deaths in July could be linked to vaccinated individuals, but a statement on Monday said that five more individuals who died were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 10 of 55. That actually represents about 18% of July’s death count.
The elderly, and those who are immunocompromised, continue to make up the largest percentage of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Much of the surge in new cases has been attributed to the delta variant of the virus. In a matter of weeks, it asserted itself as the main variant leading to new cases in Oregon. The delta variant now represents 84% of all new cases in the state, according to the OHA.
In Benton County, the percentage of new cases that were breakthrough cases was about 28%, according to public health officials. Of those, about 60% had symptoms. This is why health authorities are holding up the delta variant as a big deal, because previous strains did not lead to this same level of breakthrough cases.
“Delta is able to overwhelm a vaccinated person’s system,” said Benton County Public Health administrator April Holland. “But most vaccinated people won’t become infected at all … and that full vaccination is going to protect folks from severe infection very, very well.”
This is why local officials point to the vaccine as the most effective way to combat the new increase in caseloads. Despite delta’s higher rate of transmission to vaccinated individuals — relative to other strains of SARS-CoV-2 that have been studied — officials point to the data that shows overwhelmingly that vaccines are effective at combating the virus.
They also stated that the return of mask mandates will help reduce the transmission of new cases.
“A conservative estimate of the protective factor … it would be a 75% reduction in caseloads,” said Holland. “Masking, vaccinations, local public health contact tracing, all of these together work to create a much more positive picture in new caseloads.”
Officials with Linn County Public Health could not be reached in time for this report.
There are two local senior living facilities with active outbreaks being tracked by OHA. The first is the ongoing investigation at the Mennonite Home in Albany, where 21 new cases and no new deaths have been linked since June 24. The Mennonite Home had an outbreak earlier this year, as well as two during the course of 2020.
The other local facility with active cases is Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon, which has had four cases linked to it since July 26.
Local workplaces with active outbreaks include: Lowe’s Distribution in Lebanon (29 cases since April 17), Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany (10 cases since July 14), Selmet Inc. in Albany (10 cases since June 24), Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis (five cases since July 22).
There is also one local child care facility with active COVID-19 cases, at Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Childcare in Albany. There have been three cases connected to the site since Aug. 2.
There are three area schools with recent cases being tracked by OHA. They include Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (one staff case since July 22); Lafayette Elementary in Albany (one staff case since July 22); and Timber Ridge School in Albany (one student case since July 12).
